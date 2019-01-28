× Taco Time Northwest employee wins $10,000

William (Billy) Boyd loves his job, working at Taco Time Northwest in Arlington, Washington. Getting a $10,000 check on top of that is like icing on the cake, or in this case, cheese on the taco.

Billy Boyd working at Taco Time Northwest in Arlington, WA

In May of 2018, Taco Time Northwest hosted a local job fair with the hopes of hiring 350 new employees. The company sweetened the pot by offering the chance for one of those new employees to win a new car.

After months working at the Arlington restaurant, Boyd admits he had forgotten about the drawing and was surprised when his name was drawn as the winner.

Instead of the car, Boyd opted for a $10,000 check.

Boyd tells Q13 he is using the money to pay bills, treat his kids to some gifts and to buy a new car. Boyd says he enjoys working the drive-through at Taco Time because he likes seeing customers smiling faces. He also says he enjoys his Taco Time co-workers. .

Taco Time hired 200 new employees during last years job fair.