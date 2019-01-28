Back to work: Washington state national parks partially reopen following shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Crews have started getting Olympic National Park operations back to normal following the record-long government shutdown.

The Olympic National Park Visitor Center in Port Angeles is now open. Most of the furloughed workers will come back to work Monday to check winter storm damage and clean up.

The National Park Service says Hurricane Ridge should be re-opened by Friday, if the weather cooperates.

Workers at Mt. Rainier National Park are also getting back to normal.

As of Monday morning, you can drive into the park from the Nisqually entrance and go as far as Longmire. The Longmire Museum also has reopened.

Crews are working to clear the road up to Paradise, but the National Park Service says that's expected to take several days.