Jose Ordaz: Accused child predator suspected of preying on girls that his wife was babysitting

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

The search is on in Yakima for accused child molester, Jose Ordaz, who detectives say preyed on two young girls his wife was babysitting last summer.

He’s charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Molestation — one for each victim.

He told detectives he volunteered to help troubled youth and is a devout Catholic who belonged to the ‘Knights of Columbus.’

He’s 67 years old, 5’9”, weighs 205 pounds, only speaks Spanish and detectives say he has an extremely large, round stomach.

If you know where to find him — you’ll stay anonymous and will collect a cash reward — just use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).