Gregory Parker: Dangerous, violent sex offender wanted after cutting off GPS tracking bracelet

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A dangerous and violent sex offender who has cut of his GPS bracelet in Everett is on the loose.

Gregory Parker has a pitchfork tattoo between his eyes that could help you spot him.

Department of Corrections officers need your help to find him. He’s breaking probation on convictions for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating a Domestic Violence Court Order.

DOC officers say he’s been terrorizing a woman for years — spending a decade in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting her in 1996. When he got out in 2006 — he tracked her down again and attacked her. He was convicted of assault.

In a separate case, Parker forced a woman he knew off a bus, threatened to kill her and then sexually assaulted her.

In addition to the assaults and domestic violence crimes on his rap sheet, he’s been convicted several times for theft.

He’s 60 years old, 6’3” and weighs 218 pounds.

Along with a pitchfork inked between his eyes, he has a Playboy Bunny tattooed on his chest.

He’s known to use the fake names ‘Alfonzo Shannon,’ ‘Larry Smith,’ and ‘James Taylor.’

DOC officers say he is extremely dangerous.

If you know where he’s hiding, or spot him on the street — stay away — and use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. You can download it for free. You can also call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.