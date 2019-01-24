× 14-year-old stabbed multiple times during fight at South Kitsap High School

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 14-year-old was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and a 15-year-old is facing assault charges after a fight at South Kitsap High School on Jan. 22.

According to South Kitsap High administrators, the fight began with a verbal altercation between a group of three students and another student. It happened after school, about 3 p.m., then moved to the school parking lot.

The verbal altercation turned physical, and one of the students pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other student. That’s when two other students jumped in and joined the fight.

Administrators said the 14-year-old was stabbed multiple times and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Port Orchard Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

The 15-year-old who stabbed the other student turned himself in and was charged with first-degree assault.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all the students involved,” school administrators said in a letter sent to parents. “The two groups of students have a history of conflict that has occurred off campus in the past. Threats to student and staff safety are taken seriously and administrators at South Kitsap High School investigate all reports of bullying, harassment, and intimidation fully.”