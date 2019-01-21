Edmonds Police investigate threatening calls targeting daycare centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Authorities in Edmonds are investigating a series of threatening phone calls targeting area child care centers.

Edmonds Police say five calls were made Monday, and that violent threats were made. Police say the suspect in the incidents is still at large and they are continuing to investigate the legitimacy of the threats.

The calls targeted child care centers in the 24300 block of 76th Avenue, the 8000 block of 240th Street SW, the 7800 block of 196th Street SW, the 21300 block of 80th Avenue W. and the 600 block of Edmonds Way.

Police say they investigated all five facilities and that no injuries were reported.

