Government shutdown could affect subsidized housing if it continues

If the government shut down continues into March, it could mean people living in subsidized housing will have to find another way to pay for their homes.

“I wish I can work, for better life, for quality life, right now this is how we live,” said Seguad Gebremicael.

Gebremicael lives in subsidized housing through the King County Housing Authority.

He says he used to drive a taxi, but now stays at home to watch his two sons. Gebremicael says the cost for child care is far too much.

Right now, the family of four lives off the income of his wife, who works at a local market, Gabremicael says.

He says the family is able to get by with assistance from the King County Housing Authority, but that could change in a few weeks.

“I heard about the government shutdown, everybody talks about it,” said Gebremicael.

If the government shut down continues, housing authorities may not have the money to give to families like Gebremicaels

Officials with the Seattle Housing Authority, King County Housing Authority, and Housing Authority of Snohomish County tell me if the shutdown continues into march, they do not know what they will do.

Tens of thousands of people in Western Washington rely on assistances from these housing authorities.

King County Housing Authority officials say the assist 19k households, with about 55k people.

Seattle Housing Authority officials say they assist 17k households, and 35k people.

Officials with The Housing Authority of Snohomish County say they provide service to about 3,800 households.

If it is myself or my wife, we can sleep outside but since we have kids it’s hard to go out.

Gebremicael says he does not believe it will come to this. He has faith the government will get back on track

“They will come up with a solution, that’s what I’m hoping,” he said.