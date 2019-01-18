Seattle Fire keeping a close eye on response times during viaduct shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seattle Fire Department is working hard to make sure traffic from the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct does not affect their response times.

They’ve set up a resource management center to monitor times around the clock.

So far, they say there hasn’t been any major impact. But they do want to remind everyone that, now more than ever, it’s critical that drivers get out of the way of emergency vehicles.

“We want people to follow the law, just like they do every other day,” said Kristin Tinsley, public information officer for Seattle Fire. “Make sure they are yielding to emergency vehicles that have their lights and sirens on. And that’s coming from any direction. So, not just in front or behind. If they’re approaching from the left or right or even coming from the opposite direction as well.”

Overall, fire officials want to encourage commuters to keep up the good work.

Everyone has done a good job finding new work routes and making sure major thoroughfares aren’t too crowded, they said.