Kayaker missing off Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — First responders are searching for a missing kayaker in the water off Bainbridge Island.

Jared Moravec, deputy chief for Bainbridge Fire, said the kayaker went missing near Restoration Point.

They got the call just after 7 a.m. Two males were kayaking together and both went into the water.

One of the kayakers swam to shore, and the other didn’t make it back.

Moravec said they have “several marine assets” currently searching and are working in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard.