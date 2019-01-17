West and gusty weather expected for Thursday evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Rounds of rain and gusty winds with mountain snow are headed our way.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says it will not rain the whole time, but some heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms will roll through from time to time.

It looks mostly dry for the Thursday morning commute but wet and gusty for the evening commute.

Friday morning looks mostly dry but Friday afternoon looks wet and gusty again. So the two wettest commutes coming up will be Thursday evening and Friday evening.

It will be pretty gusty Thursday evening and Friday evening with the strongest gusts at the beach and in the Bellingham area.

The two fronts coming in will keep us mild, with lows near 45 and highs near 52.

The passes get new snow but most of it will be late Thursday into early Friday.

The weekend will have passing showers and sun breaks, and still no update on the eclipse this Sunday night as we are hoping for some breaks in the overcast!