Thief steals portrait of couple’s recently deceased dog

SEATTLE -- A Seattle couple says their front porch was recently targeted by thieves while they were away on business. But it’s what was taken that has them feeling especially hurt; something they’ve already had to say goodbye to once that just can’t be replaced.

“There was like three or four packages and he starts pulling them off and passing them to someone who’s in the shadows down below and then on his last trip up he grabs all our mail and then takes off,” says Scott Lucas, describing the scene captured by his surveillance cameras.

Scott and Meg say their 10-year-old Great Dane, Wendell, recently passed away.

“He seemed OK and then it was just really sudden, in his sleep,” says Meg Mitchell.

Meg says a friend shipped a piece of artwork, featuring Wendell, to their front door, while she and Scott were away on business.

“It’s a way to remember him and I really thought that she captured his spirit in the picture,” says Meg.

And while they had a friend picking up their mail, they couldn’t get to this delivery in time.

“There’s no end to the sadness. It seemed almost unsurprising, it just kind of fit how we already felt. But we feel a little bit violated, like it’s your personal space that someone has come into,” says Meg.

Scott and Meg filed a report with Seattle Police, who confirm they are investigating.

“I feel like he just threw it in the bushes or something. I mean, to him it was just a piece of paper,” says Scott.

The couple is hopeful the person responsible will find it in their heart to do the right thing.

“Please give us our picture back. You can leave it in the mailbox. You know how to get to it,” says Meg.

Scott and Meg say they are now considering having their deliveries sent to their jobs to be extra cautious. Meanwhile, if you have any information you’re asked to call Seattle Police.