Vehicle crashes into Redmond gas station; driver flees the scene

REDMOND, Wash. -- Deputies are looking for a driver who ran away after crashing into a Redmond gas station overnight.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a crash at the Shell station in Redmond near 244th Avenue NE and Redmond Fall City Road.

Deputies said two people were in the car. The driver ran from the scene, and the passenger had minor injuries. Deputies haven't said what kind of car the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office.