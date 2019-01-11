Man kills woman, then himself during child custody exchange: officials

FREELAND, Wash. — Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide during a child custody exchange Friday on Whidbey Island.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a domestic disturbance call during the exchange at about 3:30 p.m. on South Whidbey. Before officials arrived, the sheriff’s office say a 42-year-old man fled the area with a 32-year-old woman and their baby.

He later shot and killed the woman and then himself outside Freeland, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The infant was not harmed.

Other information about the incident was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated