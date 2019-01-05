× Volunteers dash through frigid waters for a cause

SEATTLE – It’s an act of bravery well beyond the call of duty. Hundreds of men and women in uniform volunteered to take the Polar Plunge into the Puget Sound Saturday.

Despite the gloomy skies and frigid waters, the bravest and boldest people jumped to new depths by plunging non-stop into the cold waters every 30 minutes throughout the day. There’s got to be a catch, right?

Well, it was all to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics-Washington. The participants dashed through the cold waters to help provide programs and equipment for area athletes.

The Super Plungers include representatives from several local law enforcement agencies including King County Sheriffs, Seattle Police, Edmonds Police, Fife Police, Monroe Police, and other individual fundraisers from the community.