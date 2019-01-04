‘Darth Sidious Bandit’: Help ID Star Wars Emperor-resembling bank robber foiled by teller’s ‘Force’ of her own

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The search is on for Darth Sidious! Not really, of course, but this attempted bank bandit who hit the Chase on Westlake Ave. N. late last year looks a lot like the evil Emperor from Star Wars.

Detectives say a teller used some Jedi-like tricks of her own to stop him from scoring any cash, after he handed her a demand note. “She just keeps stalling and he threatens her and says, ‘Look, I’m going to kill you. Give me some money’ and she stalls out and he says, ‘What’s the matter?’ She says, I’m having trouble reading your note,’ so you watch him out of frustration. He grabs the note. He turns around and he just exits, so it is a bank robbery, even though it’s an attempt, no money gained. If you put any kind of verbiage on a piece of paper and hand it to him and say, ‘This is a robbery!’ It’s a robbery. This is a felony, it’s not some misdemeanor. Once you produce a note like that and demand money and particularly in making threats, that’s a bank robbery,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say he carried a black and blue bag in one hand and a two-toned coffee mug in the other, possibly a Starbucks holiday tumbler.

Detectives think he's white, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 160 to 170 pounds, with all that scarring on his face and abscesses on his hands.

If you know his name, a full $1,000 cash reward is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).