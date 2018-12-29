× Woman killed in collision in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision in Redmond Friday evening.

The woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a van around 5 p.m. as it was making a left turn from a driveway near the 2600 block of 152nd Ave NE, police said in a press release.

Witnesses performed CPR on the woman until medics arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 35-year-old man, was cooperative with police and showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators believe weather and poor visibility were likely a major factor in the collision. The incident is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

The victim appeared to be in her 60s or 70s and the Medical Examiner is working to identify her and notify her family.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.