Girl, 10, taken to hospital after pickup crashes into Spanaway home (PHOTOS)

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A 10-year-old girl was injured when a pickup truck lost control and crashed into the bedroom of her home.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a pickup lost control Friday while heading west on 192nd Street East in Spanaway. The driver went through a fence, a yard and crashed through the side of a home.

Deputies said a girl was in the top bunk of a bed when the crash happened.

Miraculously, they said, she suffered only minor scrapes and soreness. She was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.