Lowland snow chances dissipate; cold rain expected Wednesday

SEATTLE -- The chances for snow accumulation in the lowlands have dissipated, and most of the Puget Sound region can expect cold, rainy weather instead.

Foothills communities could still see a slight snow-rain accumulation, but as of early Wednesday morning, it's looking like mostly rain.

Steady rain tapers into on and off bands of rain through the afternoon with highs in the seasonal mid 40s. It will be snowy in the mountains and east of the Cascades. Be prepared for winter driving conditions in those locations.