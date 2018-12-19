× Renton Police: Mother arrested for shooting death of 14-year-old daughter

RENTON, Wash. — A mother is behind bars in Renton, accused of shooting and killing her 14-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute Tuesday night.

According to Renton Police, the 14-year-old girl called 911 to report a domestic dispute between her mother and father at their home in the 4700 block of Smithers Avenue S.

During the dispute, the mother confronted her daughter, shooting and killing her while she was on the phone with 911.

No one else was injured, and the mother was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators believe there was a recent custody dispute in which the mother had lost custody of her children.

The father came home and found the children’s mother inside the home. Police said she was not supposed to be there.

The 52-year-old mother, who has not been identified, is being held at the King County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

