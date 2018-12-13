Renton post office renamed to honor Jimi Hendrix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle's most famous native son will have a post office named after him in Renton.

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, announced this week that both the Senate and House of Representatives have approved legislation designating the post office at 4301 NE 4th Street in Renton as the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office.

"This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations," Smith said in the announcement.

Hendrix was born in Seattle and would have turned 76 on Nov. 27. And while he died at the young age of 27, Hendrix’ legacy lives on. He's widely viewed as one of the world's most influential guitarists of all time.

Hendrix is buried at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, and you can find several tributes to the late musician throughout the Puget Sound, including Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle's Central District and a bronze statue of Hendrix in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

“This Seattle native son is truly one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century. The Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle strongly supports this effort and applauds Congress for reminding those that patron this facility that his legacy lives on and his memory is etched in the fabric of our country and community,” said Michelle Merriweather, the President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.