× Doug Baldwin will sit out Seahawks’ game against Vikings with injury

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their key offensive weapons Monday night as they try to take a big step toward a playoff berth.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin was listed as inactive by the team Monday afternoon for its game against the Minnesota Vikings, not a huge surprise but certainly a big blow to the team as he battles a hip and groin injury. A win tonight and another next Sunday would lock up a postseason berth for Seattle.

Baldwin had been listed as questionable heading into the game, a week after he caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in a win over San Francisco.

Also listed as inactive were linebacker K.J. Wright; fullback Tre Madden; cornerback Kalan Reed; center Joey Hunt; guard D.J. Fluker; and defensive end Branden Jackson.