Tacoma police investigating double homicide in McKinley area

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to determine where two males were shot after their bodies were discovered Sunday evening in Tacoma’s McKinley area.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 35th Street at about 4:50 p.m.

Officers said the two victims were located outside. No further information on victims’ identities was immediately available.

Detectives are continuing to investigate near where the bodies were found, and a forensics team is processing the scene.

