Woman shot point-blank at bus stop; help ID suspects seen later at nearby motel

A bullet to the head at a bus stop has a young woman fighting for life tonight. She’s only 19 years old.

Seattle Police say she was waiting at a stop on the corner of 100th and Aurora, near the Burgermaster, just after 2am on Monday, November 19th, when she got into a dispute with the shooting suspects — a man and a woman — the man ending the argument by shooting her in the head.

Here’s where detectives say you can really help: The two suspects and a second woman may have been staying at a nearby motel. Detectives say surveillance video shows all of them and the car they’re hoping you can help find. “Only about two blocks away north, you’ll see a suspect vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla, it goes into the courtyard of the motel, you see a female park the car, you also notice that the left, rear tail light is out. She gets out, closes the door, goes into the hotel room. It’s obvious to me that she has a key, because she stops and she messes with the lock, she goes in, comes out, she’s putting things into this vehicle and about the third time back, then she comes out by herself, then a male and another female walk out and we think that’s the shooter and probably the person that was with him. They get into the car, they circle around and disappear from the courtyard. We want to know anything about these three and particularly if you have a license plate, or you know anything about it, we’re looking for any detail in this case, this is very serious case. The victim did not die in this case, but she could,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say the name the motel room was registered to didn’t give them a lead and so far, there is no connection between the victim and the suspects.

Detectives think the shooter's black, in his 20's, skinny, with short hair.

The woman who comes out of the motel room with him is believed to be black, also in her 20's.

Police say the driver appears to be wearing traditional female Muslim attire.

If you know anything that can help detectives identify them, or know anything about that red 2005 to 2007 Toyota Corolla that had a left tail light out, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous, and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests in the case.