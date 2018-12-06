Brooks sells out of men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Ugly Christmas Sweater running shoes are a thing this holiday season thanks to Seattle based Brooks Running Co.

But the company CEO, Jim Weber, tells Q13 News the shoes have proven so popular the men's version is already gone.

"Unfortunately they sold out fast," said Weber. "We will repeat next year!"

Hi Travis! Of course men deserve one as we find ugly sweaters to be a unisex phenomenon but unfortunately they sold out fast. We will repeat next year - Happy Holidays! https://t.co/t2qhPtpXHF — Jim Weber (@BrooksCEO) December 6, 2018

The women's version however was still available at last check according to the company's website.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Levitate 2 are serious running shoes for serious runner and thus they come with a serious price tag, $150 a pair.

"Experience the next iteration of infinite energy," says the Brooks website. "Super springy DNA AMP cushioning plus a softer, more flexible Fit Knit upper adds up to total comfort."

While the Brooks Running website is sold out of the men's version, the company says there may still be a few stores out there with them available.

"Search: Holiday Levitate 2, and you may be able to find a pair!" says a company spokeperson via Twitter.