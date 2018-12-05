× Cold weather activates ‘Code Blue’ in Thurston County, shelters expanded for homeless

Thurston County health officials are issuing a “Code Blue” advisory through Friday morning. That allows shelters to increase their capacities.

Below freezing temperatures are expected this week in Puget Sound over the next few days. The additional shelter space will be for up to 70 people. The Code Blue is extended through Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m.

During this code blue period, expanded shelter options are available at the Salvation Army (1505 4th Ave. E Olympia) and Union Gospel Mission (413 Franklin St. NE, Olympia) for single men and women.

Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place (837 7th Ave. SE, Olympia) is available for families with children.

Community Youth Services (711 State Ave. NE, Olympia) is available for people aged 18-24.

Officials are asking for volunteers and donations. Blankets, coffee, creamer, cups of soup and other snacks, hand warmers, gloves, hats, scarfs and socks are needed. You can drop them off at the Salvation Army after 6 p.m. You can visit this website if you’d like to volunteer.