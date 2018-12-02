× McKissic returns to lineup, Stephen out as Seahawks release inactives list

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ inactives list looks a little better every week.

J.D. McKissic was back in the lineup for the first time this season for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and K.J. Wright remained out with knee problems as expected when the team released the list Sunday morning.

Really, the only bit of intrigue was that defensive tackle Shamar Stephen was listed as inactive, after being labeled questionable heading into the game.

Also inactive were safety Shalom Luani; fullback Tre Madden; cornerback Kalan Reed; offensive lineman Ethan Pocic; and defensive end Rasheem Green.