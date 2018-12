Edmonds, WA – A 17-year-old girl is dead following a shooting Friday afternoon.

The girls body was discovered by a friend at a residence on the 7400 block of 208th Street Southwest around 4 p.m.

Detectives believe the shooting was accidental, but say a 16-year-old male suspect was seen leaving the area.

The teen suspect had been reported missing for the last ten days, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Q13 for more updates.