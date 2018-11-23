× Winter weather hammers mountain passes

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Rain in the lowlands means winter weather continues to slam the mountain passes.

By Friday afternoon both directions of Interstate-90 were closed due to bad weather and multiple spin outs.

The National Weather service says the Winter Storm Warning could mean drivers might face a mess coming back over the passes.

“The pass going over U.S. Highway 2 was snowy on the sides but not on the ground or anything,” said Vicki Ringos who was traveling to Enumclaw from Wenatchee.

She’s not alone as thousands of drivers are expected to cross the mountain passes this weekend, and the winter weather could be a challenge for some.

“Hitting the black ice, compared to driving in the snow on the roads, black ice (is worse),” said Ringos.

The Washington State Department of Transportation was working around the clock to dump sand and plow I-90 to keep drivers’ traction on the asphalt.

The bottom line – if you have to cross the mountain passes this weekend, drivers are urged to be patient and don’t forget to bring chains just in case.

“Make sure you stay back quite a ways from all the other cars,” added Ringos.