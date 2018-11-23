Tukwila Police seek ID of voyeur who took ‘up-skirt’ photos of 18-year-old victim at store

TUKWILA – Police are asking for the public’s help to ID a suspect wanted in connection with a voyeurism case in which he took “up-skirt” photos of a female victim. Officers say the suspect was caught on surveillance camera following an 18-year-old woman around a retail store at 1:15 pm today.
According to detectives, he knelt down and took several “up-skirt” voyeur photos of her using his cell phone. The victim noticed what he was doing and alerted officers to the incident after the suspect had fled.
If you recognize him, please email tips@tukwilawa.gov and reference case #18-7542.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your cell phone that you can download for free. Additionally, you can call 1-800-222-TIPS. You will receive a cash reward of up to $1000 if you tip leads to his arrest but the tip must be submitted to Crime Stoppers even if you provide it directly to police.