As temperatures drop, firefighters say don’t plug space heaters into power strips

SEATTLE -- A warning from firefighters as temperatures begin to drop: make sure you don't plug a space heater into a power strip.

Fire officials from across the country have been posting this warning on social media.

Power strips aren't designed to handle the energy load of a space heater.

It could overheat and cause a fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters caused nearly half of all home heating fires between 2011 and 2015.

They're also the third-leading cause of home fire deaths.

Firefighters say even if your heater has safety features built in, they're not necessarily fail-proof.