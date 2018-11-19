Kitsap Transit launches Fast Ferry service from Kingston to Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Wash. -- Kitsap Transit is launching fast ferry service from Kingston to Seattle.

The new service provides commuters with the option for a 20-minute ride to downtown Seattle. It's an expansion of the successful Fast Ferry program that began in July 2017 to help ease commuting woes for the Kitsap Peninsula.

Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer joined Kitsap Transit officials on Monday for the grand opening, though regular service doesn't begin until Monday, Nov. 26.

Kitsap Transit will offer a special day of sailings on the Kingston-Seattle service on Friday (Nov. 23), plus special bus services that connect to the Kingston Ferry Terminal.

The new ferry route will offer three round trips every weekday morning and three round trips every weekday afternoon.

Click here to see the full schedule.