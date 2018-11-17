× Two roommates found shot, killed inside Lacey home

LACEY, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the deaths of two roommates who were shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a home in Lacey.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police received a report of a verbal altercation at a home on the 1200 block of Crowe Street Southeast, where a woman told officers her boyfriend wouldn’t allow her inside.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, exited the home and told officers that two other roommates may have been injured inside the home.

Upon entering the home, Lacey police officers found the two roommates with gunshot wounds. An ambulance was called, but both victims had died, police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody, and he will be booked into Thurston County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said they aren’t searching for any other suspects at this time.