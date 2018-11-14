She said yes! Raccoon at Woodland Park Zoo assists with most adorable proposal ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Lucy the raccoon has a reputation around the Woodland Park Zoo for bringing good luck, and that's exactly what she did recently when her "signature moves" helped with the most adorable proposal ever.

A video posted to the zoo's Instagram page shows a couple, Neil Turnley and Katie Jenson, watching a raccoon perform tricks on a sunny day.

A zoo trainer instructs Lucy to pick up a sign that's sitting on the stage, a command Lucy happily obeys.

As Lucy holds up the sign, Katie's reaction says it all.

After Lucy puts down the "Will You Marry Me?" sign, Neil gets down on one knee and pops the question to a tearful and shocked Katie.

Spoiler alert: She said yes.

"Our Ambassador Animal staff and Events team helped Neil rock his proposal and Lucy sealed the deal with her signature moves. We wish you the best of luck and the happiest of loves," the zoo said.

The video is courtesy of Kaira Hoag.