Sea lions found shot to death in West Seattle; NOAA fears for public safety

SEATTLE – Two sea lions have been shot in killed in West Seattle in recent weeks, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials told Q13 News.

Three more have also been found dead in the area, including one on Wednesday, but NOAA spokesperson Michael Milstein said officials are waiting for necropsies to be performed before they release causes of death.

The confirmed shooting deaths happened Oct. 5 and Nov. 8. No specific locations were immediately made available.

NOAA officials said they’re concerned both for public safety and for the sea lions. If you see or hear anything suspicious, call (800) 853-1964.