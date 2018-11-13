Several residents displaced after two-alarm apartment complex fire in Lacey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- Roughly 30 people were evacuated overnight after a two-alarm fire overnight at an apartment complex in Lacey.

A Lacey Fire Department spokesperson said crews from Lacey,Olympia, East Olympia, Tumwater and South Bay responded to the College Glen apartments about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found 12 units had been evacuated. Of those, two sustained severe fire damage and the other one had heavy water damage. About 30 residents were initially affected.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

A couple of residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Crews were hoping most residents would be able to return home Tuesday morning.