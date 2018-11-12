Mariners say accusations of racism from former high-performance coach are ‘outrageous’

SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners denied allegations of racism Monday from their recently fired high-performance coach.

Dr. Lorena Martin, whom the team hired last year to oversee its physical and mental training, posted on social media accusing general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay of racism toward Latinos.

“Calling LATINOS LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the Dominicans,” she wrote.

Martin wrote that there were things she’s “witnessed and heard first hand” that shocked her, and said she decided to speak out because the team is “firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.”

The Mariners organization has issues.

The things I’ve witnessed first hand have left me shocked, GM Jerry Dipoto, Manager Scott Servais, and Director of PD Andy McKay speak about players like this

Calling LATINOS, LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially DOMINICANS#discrimination pic.twitter.com/ie5uxyxq15 — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

The team issued a statement Monday evening strongly denying the accusation:

“Lorena Martin was relieved of her duties with the Mariners on Oct. 10, 2018.

“While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by her today on social media. And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties.

“The Mariners categorically deny that any member of our management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any of our players or staff. Additionally, we have not terminated (or threatened to terminate) any trainers during the off-season.”