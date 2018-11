Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. - The van stolen from the Auburn Food Bank has been found in Kent.

Executive Director Debbie Christian said it was not damaged, and the crooks even left a half a tank of gas.

They also found three bikes, a deep fryer, a Bissell steam cleaner, drum, computer, socks, toothpaste, clothing, makeup, coats, and hot dog grills inside.

Additionally, there was graffiti written on the outside door warning people to stay away.