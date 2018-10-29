Healthy Living: Worldwide Stroke Day, Think F.A.S.T. to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stroke is the sixth leading cause of death in Washington State according to the State Department of Health. It's also the leading cause of long-term disability worldwide.

Since stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, it's important to know the warning signs.

To recognize stroke, remember to act F.A.S.T.

Face: Ask a person to smile. Does one side of their face droop.

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or difficult to understand?

Time to call 9-1-1: If you observe one or more of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Once a person calls 9-1-1, Washington state's Emergency Cardiac and Stroke System kicks in to help get patients to the right hospital faster.

To learn more about stroke, visit the American Heart and Stroke Association .