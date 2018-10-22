× Police searching for suspect after shooting in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. – A man was shot in Tukwila on Monday evening, police said.

The 39-year-old man was sent to Harborview Medical Center, and his condition wasn’t immediately made available.

The shooting happened in the 14400 block of 34th Ave. S.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and a K9 is currently on the scene tracking.

No information about the suspect was available.

This breaking new story will be updated as more details become available.