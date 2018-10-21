3 powerful earthquakes strike near Port Hardy, Canada

PORT HARDY, Canada — Three powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of British Columbia Sunday night within an hour.

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near Port Hardy, Canada at 9:39 p.m. local time at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers).

At 10:16 p.m., a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the same area at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers).

At 10:22 p.m. a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the same area at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami was not expected.

There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quakes.

The earthquakes centered about 355 miles northwest of Seattle.

More information is available on the USGS.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.6 135mi SW Port Alice, British Columbia 2240PDT Oct 21: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) October 22, 2018