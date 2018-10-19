Living the October weather dream: More sunshine in store this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- For the third Saturday in a row, most areas of the Puget Sound region is expected to have nice weather -- in October.

Q13 Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Friday, Saturday and Sunday will have morning fog, but the days will be really nice with highs in the upper 60s for many in the region.

There will be some areas where the fog sticks around into the afternoon. Those places, like the coast and the South Sound, will only get into the mid-50s. Eastside can still see some 70s this weekend: Enjoy.

The weekend looks dry.

The Huskies game will be 60 degrees at kickoff, and the Cougars game will be 70 at kickoff.

Next week starts out dry, but ends up seeing some rain and breezy day.

Thursday, October 25, looks like a "normal October day," with breezy, wet weather.