× Cucumbers sold at Costco raising health concerns; six sickened with Salmonella

OLYMPIA — State health officials are investigating six cases of Salmonella linked to English cucumbers sold at Costco.

Cases have been reported in King, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Pierce counties, the Washington State Department of Health said.

Five of the six people impacted reported eating English cucumbers from various Costco stores in Washington. The linked produce was sold in in three-packs of individually wrapped cucumbers, officials said.

“If you bought English cucumbers from Costco between Aug. 18 and Sept. 10 and still have them in your refrigerator, the Department of health recommends throwing them away,” officials said.

Eating salmonella-contaminated foods can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Officials said the outbreak is a good reminder to properly wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.