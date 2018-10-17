Toddler, pregnant woman seriously hurt in deadly crash in Longview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- At least one person was killed and multiple others are hurt after a crash in Longview, Washington State Patrol said.

Troopers say a pregnant woman has serious injuries and a 3-year-old is in critical condition were transported to the hospital, after being trapped inside the car.

The crash happened along State Route 432 and Douglas Street about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the other car was the only person inside, and was not hurt.

All lanes are blocked so please avoid the area.

No word yet on what led up to this crash.