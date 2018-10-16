× Lynnwood man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Tukwila after wild chase

TUKWILA, Wash. — A Lynnwood man with multiple felony warrants was arrested Tuesday after a police chase in Tukwila that ended after spike strips were deployed.

According to Tukwila Police, an officer saw the man trying to ram his vehicle into his girlfriend’s vehicle in the 14600 block of 42nd Avenue South just before noon on Tuesday.

Officers pursued the suspect after he fled the scene.

The wanted man reportedly backed up toward officers, almost hitting one of them and refusing to stop or obey verbal commands.

Another officer successfully deployed spike strips in the 11600 block of E Marginal Way S. The suspect continued to flee from officers even after the front tires had been disabled.

The suspect stopped the vehicle in the 11300 block of 26th Ave S and fled on foot. Officers pursued him on foot and took the suspect into custody nearby. A firearm was recovered at the scene where the suspect was apprehended.

A patrol vehicle was damaged during the pursuit.