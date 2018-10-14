Tribal member gets 5 years for domestic assault

Construction closures on I-5, SR 99 this weekend
SEATTLE  — A member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe was sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault by a habitual offender.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Matthew Tyler Charles of Port Angeles pleaded guilty in March. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday.

Charles was indicted after an October 2017 assault of a woman. Hayes says Charles and the woman were in a long-term relationship, but she says he repeatedly “viciously attacked those he professed to care most about.”

Charles has four previous convictions related to domestic violence in either Washington state or tribal court.