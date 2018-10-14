Construction closures on I-5, SR 99 this weekend
Drunk driver hits 2 people pushing car that ran out of gas

Posted 11:48 AM, October 14, 2018

MARYSVILLE, Wash.  — Two people were injured after a drunk driver hit them while they were pushing their car on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Marysville, Washington.

The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The State Patrol says a car ran out of gas in the right lane, prompting two people to push the vehicle when a drunk driver hit them.

The crash left one woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was treated at the scene.

The drunk driver has been arrested for vehicular assault.