David Hablewitz: Convicted felon, identity theft suspect accused of victimizing girlfriend

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Fugitive, David Hablewitz, is a convicted felon who knows how to change his look.

He’s wanted in Snohomish County, where he’s charged with first and second degree identity theft along with trafficking in stolen property.

The victim in the case says she feels betrayed and angry — and hopes you will help Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies lock him up. “He’s a predator, he’s an opportunist and what he does is premeditated.” We’re hiding the victim’s identity for her safety after Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies say she was victimized by Hablewitz.

“I filed for a protection order shortly after I discovered the crimes.” She says they were in a relationship for about a year. When it was over, she learned he had started stealing from her within weeks of their first date. “I am not his first and I am not going to be his last.” After they broke up, she discovered three accounts opened in her name including one credit card with a $12,000 balance. “What he explained to me was that he was going to prison anyway so he might as well have made it a good one.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Detectives do not know where he's at. Transactions occurred in Snohomish, King and Pierce County,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Hablewitz has a long criminal history in King and Pierce county that includes burglary, vehicular assault, eluding police and unlawful imprisonment. He is most likely driving the green Caravan pictured below with Washington state license plates AQN3398 -- and may even be living in it.

"We do want him off the streets. He didn't show up for his arraignment in September. He has two warrants for Identity Theft, one for stolen property and also a DOC felony warrant,” said O’Keefe.

Fortunately, the victim was able to repair her credit with help from Victim Support Services in Everett. "I wasn't able to sleep and there are only so many hours in a day and they were able to review my credit reports with me.”

She believes Hablewitz is a public threat. "I want him caught very badly, not only for what he had done to me but I am absolutely sure there has got to be other victims out there. I feel that you have stabbed me a million times, but you have not killed me yet.

David Hablewitz is 55 years old, 6’3” and weighs 190 pounds.

He has bad teeth, tattoos on both shoulders and a small scar next to his nose on his lower right cheek.

He's known to work ‘fix-it’ type jobs, so beware of your paperwork and belongings if he's done work around your home.

He could be in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, Green Lake, or in the Tacoma or Spanaway areas of Pierce County.

If you know where to find him, use the P3 Tips app on your phone, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and a cash reward is yours if the information you give helps lead to his arrest.