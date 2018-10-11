Missing 15-year-old from Chehalis could die without her medication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Fifteen-year-old Haily Cheney went out to get the mail last Friday (Oct. 5) in Chehalis and disappeared.

Haily has a serious genetic blood disorder, called Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia. If she doesn't take her medication she could die.

"She's actually terminally ill. HHT, there's no cure for it and it does limit your time and the fact she didn't bring her medications kind of worries me and makes me the think she was picked up randomly," said Garrett Combs, her brother.

Her sisters say she could bleed out and would never leave on her own.

"She doesn't separate from us. She's constantly with one of us and it's just weird," said Kayla Contreras.

Lewis County Sheriff's deputies say a neighbor told them he saw Haily get into a charcoal grey sports car, possibly an Acura around 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.

"I know she wouldn't just run away because she doesn't like to disappoint me either and she knows that would really hurt me a lot," said her sister, Brittnie Combs.

Haily has purple hair, is 5-foot, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, gray Seaside sweatpants, and a baseball cap.

If you can help deputies find her, call 911.