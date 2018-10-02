Report: ‘Baby Trump’ balloon will fly over Spokane Tuesday for VP Mike Pence’s visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Spokane Tuesday to help raise money for a Washington congresswoman's reelection bid.

While Pence entertains potential donors to U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' campaign, a "baby Trump" balloon, a replica of the one that flew over London when President Trump visited in July, will be flying over Spokane, according to The Spokesman-Review.

The balloon will fly from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and will coincide with protests from various groups, including the Handmaid’s Solidarity Brigade, National Organization for Women and Planned Parenthood, the newspaper reports.

Indivisible Spokane and the Backbone Campaign collaborated to bring the balloon to Eastern Washington.

Organizers spent about $2,500 for helium to inflate the balloon, as well as the cost of shipping the balloon from Great Britain to Washington.

After the balloon flies over Washington, the Backbone Campaign, an activist group that uses art for political statements, will raise the money to fly the balloon to another city.

Pence is expected to take the podium at the Spokane Convention Center around 4:30 p.m.

Rep. Rodgers is in a race against Lisa Brown for the Eastern Washington congressional seat.

Read the full report here.