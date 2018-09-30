× New Mariners license plate available next year; proceeds to benefit disadvantaged youth

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans can show their pride on their vehicles with a new special license plate available starting Jan. 2, 2019.

Washington Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib was on-hand Sunday before the Mariners vs. Texas Rangers game to unveil the design for the team’s first-ever special plate.

It features the Mariners logo on a dark blue background with a “compass rose” motif.

Beginning next year, fans can purchase the special plates by filling out a form available on the Washington State Department of Licensing website. Completed forms, with payment for either the Mariners background or personalization, can be sent to the Department of Licensing headquarters in Olympia or, for the special background only (and not personalized plates), orders can be processed at any local vehicle licensing office in the state of Washington. The special plates cannot be ordered online.

The cost for the Mariners special plate for passenger vehicles is $72.75 per year for the standard special plate and $124.75 per year for a personalized version. The price does not include annual vehicle registration fees, which will be added at the time of purchase or renewal.

Net proceeds from the sale of the special plates will benefit two new statewide programs for Washington youth: The Washington World Fellows program, and the Washington Sports Mentorship Grant program.

The two programs, established through a partnership between the Office of the Lt. Governor and the Association of Washington Generals, with support from the Seattle Mariners, aim to make college and sports more inclusive for disadvantaged youth.